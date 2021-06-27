Critical thinking and questioning are not things that should be discouraged — if your mind, body and soul tell you something is not right, you should listen. My instinct has been telling me that something is not right for some time now, and I am not the only one.
Forcing people to do anything against their will is wrong, and the relentless propaganda campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine sounds a whole lot like coercion, in my opinion. For now, we are incentivized, but prescriptive programming and subliminal communication soften us up to prepare for future mandatory vaccination.
How ironic that to “encourage” us to get vaccinated for our health, we are offered Krispy Kreme donuts, fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, weed and alcohol. If the government is so concerned with our health, why not incentivize a healthy lifestyle — decreasing stress, encouraging exercise and subsidizing healthy food? This would be more beneficial to individuals, although not necessarily to the makers of the vaccines.
America is supposed to be the land of the free, maybe it’s time we started acting as if we are.
Lastly, consider this from George Orwell: “The war is not meant to be won, it’s meant to be continuous.”
Savonnah Henderson
Dayton