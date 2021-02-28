How did Tim Eyman get space for his whining begging column? If he didn’t use the name calling tactic so typical of the former president, then his not-so-subtle request for money might not be so offensive.
Nonetheless, to actually ask for money in a U-B opinion article to support his legal defense seems beyond belief. Why did the U-B permit this?
He was found guilty of misusing political funds for personal purposes. Now he wants charity to appeal these judicial decisions. Just exactly how does Tim support himself? Does he have an actual source of income that he reports to the IRS? Maybe he should stop depending on charity and get a paying job.
Chutzpah is a polite name for this behavior.
His relentless efforts to prevent various tax increases results in necessary projects being funded using other sources funded by other taxes and fees.
For example, instead of partially paying for road improvements from car tabs, a user tax, he causes the money to be taken from some other tax sources shifting the burden. No money was saved, just shifted in a budget. Everything needs to be paid for somehow.
By the way, he should be ashamed of being proud in letting red light runners avoid fines.
Even though Tim’s troubles have been well reported in the U-B, Attorney General Bob Ferguson deserves equal space.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla