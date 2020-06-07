I have written countless letters in the past 3½ years complaining about President Trump, yet never hit the “send” button to deliver them to the newspaper.
After Monday night’s hypocritical and deplorable behavior by President Trump, the button has been pushed.
Let’s sum up what occurred that night in Washington D.C. During a legitimate, highly justified and peaceful protest prior to a curfew being enacted, the protesters (not rioters or looters) were dispersed by tear gas and mounted police.
The protesters were pushed back a few blocks to ensure a perimeter so that President Trump could walk across the street for a photo op in front of the “National President’s Church.”
The mayor of Washington, D.C., was never notified. The Episcopal Bishop of Washington, D.C., was appalled and disgusted by the president's behavior.
How can the Republican Party condone this? What president would even consider doing such a ridiculous stunt in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and the worst civil unrest to confront our nation? Why was this done?
There is a simple answer - for a completely bogus and hypocritical photo op of this egomaniac. Then Tuesday morning he tweets – “great job of DOMINATION Washington D.C”.
America is burning (both literally and figuratively), while he sits at his phone telling the governors that they are weak, foolish and need to show force.
We need healing on two fronts – health and justice. Those issues are 100% bipartisan, but this president has split our nation in half. Republican Party, where have you been, and why have you remained silent for 3½ years? How can you stand by, condone and accept this deplorable behavior by the most corrupt president and administration this country has ever had to endure? Why have you not mentioned one word about the demand for change in racially unjust police practices brought about by the murder of George Floyd?
The poor man was merely the latest to endure that behavior. Thank God that John McCain, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan were not alive to witness what has become of our country.
There is only one solution – throw the imposter out of the White House! Our democracy depends on it.
Rick Jaggars
Athena