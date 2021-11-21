I rarely, if ever, write a letter to the editor, but I read those submitted each day they appear. Recently, it seems that all the focus has been only on issues that really have very little substance with regard to what is happening globally.
Just yesterday, I watched with horror a news report of two young girls, 13 and 14, in Afghanistan having been sold by their fathers to feed/cloth their remaining sibling's needs. Additionally, there was a report of a child that was 8 months old who only weighed 3 lbs. Many others were so malnourished they could no longer eat. This should concern everyone. Not some story about how horses were scared by a balloon coming too close to the pasture.
While we have the freedom in this country to express our views, so many in the world do not have this liberty.
Try thinking about those that do not have the freedom that is taken for granted by so many in our country and look beyond our own wants and needs to those who have no voice and do not have the liberties that we have.
We can all make the change.
Annette Valaer-Craig
Walla Walla