Journalist Bernard Goldberg quoted a lady saying, “If lots of people have to die to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t get re-elected, it’s worth it.”
I wonder if that is the attitude of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and some other Democrats.
Twice they stalled voting on important COVID-19 relief bills in order to include items from their agenda that have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill to help businesses has been held up because Speaker Pelosi wants to make the application forms more complicated. Then she lies to the American people saying that Republicans are delaying the bills.
I have to hand it to Gov. Jay Inslee. While I disagree with him on most issues, on the COVID-19 issue, he has put the people of Washington state first and has worked closely with President Trump and Congress to do what is necessary. Large group gatherings are out while essential businesses can stay open with social distancing. Running necessary errands are allowed and not tied to the Democrat agenda as are activities in some other states such as Michigan.
I think the Legislature should take a second look at its previous decision to ban plastic bags. Reusable bags are now banned in some stores.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla