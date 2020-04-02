I would like to respond to the letter to the editor by L.Robert Evans in Sunday’s U-B — it was a long laundry list of favorite charges against President Trump, fervently believed by the political left yet are completely false and baseless.
I’ll pick out two of my favorites: First that Trump is without assets, that he’s a failure in business, that he’s been bankrupt many times. The truth is he has assets in the billions, he has been very successful in real estate and as a TV personality.
Trump has never been personally bankrupt, but his casinos needed to be reorganized via articles of bankruptcy court, perfectly legal, but it is well known the casinos were a big loss. He has been closely monitored by the IRS for over 20 years, with many audits, this was brought out in his financial disclosure when he first declared for president. He is known to be worth many billions today.
The second is that Trump owes allegiance to Russia. His actions since his election are proof he takes a hard stand against Russian adventurism, he is a strong advocate of democracy in eastern Europe, gives lethal weapons to Ukraine for example — he is no double agent as so many hope — that’s rubbish to say the very least.
He has taken strong leadership in the revitalizing of NATO, requiring all parties to pay their fair share for the first time in many decades.
And finally I’d like to note Trump is a non-drinker, non-smoker, non-drugger of any kind. He is a family man who happily goes home each night to his beautiful wife — and on the subject of Melania, has there ever been a more gracious, kind, generous, cultured first lady? Some despise her for being married to Trump, but history will be kind to her, she is my favorite first lady, far eclipsing my former favorite, Laura Bush.
Here is my prediction: Trump will continue to out-work all other contenders for president, he will win a second term handily.
James Shaw
College Place