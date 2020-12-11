I am responding to Larry Wright’s Tuesday letter to the editor.
I’ve got a great idea that I’m sure Larry and others will agree to. Those who think that COVID-19 is no big deal, that masks are useless and vaccinations are government overreach, can all carry a card that says they refuse vaccination and also refuse medical care if they test positive.
That way, they can all fly, crowd into sporting events, gyms, bars, no social distancing, all unmasked, because it’s really all about them. Then all the ICU beds will be available for people who have tried really hard to do the right thing to protect others, yet maybe caught CVOID-19 from some asymptomatic person.
Yes, I can already imagine a world where those left alive actually care about other people and do the right thing. People who believe in science, have empathy for others, aren’t narcissistic, and don’t believe in every conspiracy theory that comes along.
I hope Larry would agree that you can’t have it both ways. You can’t complain about government overreach and then run to the hospital like the “Mad Hatter” and want them to treat you for COVID-19.
Glad I could help.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla