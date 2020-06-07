It was with a feeling of horror that I read (in Wednesday's U-B) about the wanton destruction/killing of so many of our feathered friends in the Pioneer Park Aviary over the past several days.
You can only wonder what kind of sick, twisted minds would lead anyone to do such a thing — the destruction/killing of these beautiful, innocent creatures that brought so much joy to so many of us!
It's been but a few years now that many of us came together to provide the additional funds needed to renovate the Aviary and in the process add to the number of species that we could all enjoy ... many are now gone.
The perpetrators of this criminal action need to be brought to justice and dealt with appropriately. We can only hope that our police department will prevail!
Jay Grantier
Walla Walla