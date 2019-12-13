U-B outdoor columnist Jeff Petersen, who writes about scenic drives and marvelous hikes, said that he was fearful on a recent walk because a jogger had recently experienced an "encounter" with some "juvenile delinquents."
A gun manufacturer's ad reads, "It's a jungle out there." That's true, and millions of Americans are now carrying handguns, either openly or concealed, when they're out and about.
Women are especially vulnerable to criminal attack. I'm remembering an older Lewiston woman who was brutally murdered by a released sex offender while walking in a park. Another Lewiston woman accepted a ride form a man driving a company van after her car broke down. Later, a fisherman snagged one of her body parts out of the Snake River.
I recall the woman jogger back East who was kidnapped and murdered by two drifters. And there was the lady walking on a paved hiking path in Spokane who was stabbed to death by a juvenile delinquent.
Thousands of similar incidents have occured all across America.
Conversely, a woman was kidnapped by two men and thrown, purse and all, into a car trunk. Fortunately, the woman had a small Smith & Wesson revolver in her purse. When the trunk was reopened the woman shot both kidnappers and likely saved herself from a brutal death.
Hiking in the woods has its own pitfalls. In addition to the two-legged predators, you can also encounter a rabid animal or a venomous snake (snake shot out of a handgun works great on those). Several unarmed hikers and mountain bikers have been killed by cougars in recent years. Bears occasionally kill people. And there's our ubiquitous wolves.
Back to crime, statistics show that armed Americans thwart over a million crimes each year, usually without firing a shot.
I'm aware that many people, usually of the "liberal" persuations, have strong moral objections to firearms and the gun industry. Well, those folks are keeping the funeral homes busy. I'm betting that they wanted a gun juse before they were strangled or that cougar broke their neck!
So, am I playing o people's fear? No, I'm dealing with the reality of 2019.
The right to defend our lives transcends any man-mae law.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton