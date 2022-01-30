COVID is having it’s way with us right now. In spite of all the masking, social distancing, limited activities and vaccinations, more people are sick than ever before.
Many who followed the rules and worked hard to keep everyone healthy are asking: “Will it ever end?” Those who believed misinformation, fought protocols and refused vaccinations may be saying: “I told you it was stupid.”
But think about it. Remember where we started with no vaccines, shortages of masks, limited treatments, overflowing ICU’s. In my opinion, if the current escalating numbers had hit our community two years ago, we would be scrambling for places to put the bodies.
Yes, it’s discouraging. Sick of being careful yet? But what if we had done nothing?
Instead, we vaccinated people, learned protocols and developed treatments. We flattened curves until a less-lethal variant arrived. An anti-viral pill will soon arrive that should keep most infected people out of the hospital.
It may not feel that way, but we have succeeded. We bought time so the biggest wave of the tsunami won’t wipe us out. We may hate this chapter, but it won’t last.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla