Is 2021 the year the United States will self-destruct from within? An admonition which we scoffed at just a few years ago.
However, today the gathering storm clouds certainly make one wonder. We are witnessing total breakdown in the respect for law and order. The core areas of many of our larger metropolitan cities are literally being destroyed by the infiltration of left-wing radicals, the likes of Antifa, BLM Inc. and MRFF.
These well-organized and funded groups are divisively infiltrating and capitalizing on the “Black Lives Matter” banner movement. More chilling are the city/states where the Democrat leadership is irresponsibly standing by and doing nothing.
Even worse, in many cases they are even restricting police intervention. This is the same leadership that blatantly promotes the defunding and or dismantling the police. This proven, effective tool used by left-wing socialists, in order to destroy a democracy comes right out of the Marxist/Alinsky Rules for Radicals play book. Their agenda involves the use of intimidation through “political correctness” along with building a wedge between the citizenry, “divide and conquer.”
Time and again, we are currently witnessing this very effectively used by playing the race card. Of concern: Past history would indicate that the average of the world’s greatest civilizations have lasted for around 200 years.
We can look back at the genesis of America when Ben Franklin was asked what kind of government we have. He responded, “A republic if you can keep it.”
In more modern times Ronald Reagan warned us; “Freedom is only one generation away from extinction.” History also teaches us that a democracy can only exist until the people discover that they can vote themselves money from the public treasury.
Please give serious thought to the type of future you want your kids and grandkids to live in. This may well be the last call for democracy, and it is going to be determined in November. The choice is yours!
Bob Brown
College Place