The election ballots have dropped, but not before the national and local GOP have invaded our neighborhoods, spreading lies about diversity and sex education in local schools. These GOP "Common Sense Conservatives" wish to deny our children accurate historical information about race in our country, just as we adults have been denied. It is not our children who decline because of guilt, it is those who continue to perpetuate these lies and ignore racial history and injustices. Their flier's perverted "explanation" of health and sexual education is a fear-based plan to diminish and devalue women and those of a different gender identity.
Zana Carter and James Stovall had their photos and identities associated with such lies on GOP pamphlets. Walla Walla Public School Board positions are supposed to be nonpartisan. Right? These candidates failed the test.
I know Terri Trick and agree with the many attributes written on her behalf. Kathy Mulkerin has used her impressive education and experience to creatively serve our community as well. This is not time to go to war with our teachers and school board over cultural and political ideology.
Re-elect Terri Trick and elect Kathy Mulkerin to the School Board.
Jenny Romine
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.