“In Support of the Unborn” read the front page headline over a trio of photos celebrating the recent Walk for Life march against abortion. I do not disparage the sincerity or the beliefs of these folks.
Supporting or decrying abortion has been an unsolvable sticking point (for good people on both sides!) during my entire life. I do not fault either side for their beliefs, and both sides can make a good argument in support of them.
But what about those already born? What about those of us already alive and active in the community? The paucity of mask wearers in the photos of this pro-life crowd was startling.
Do these folks not realize that they are endangering themselves, their fellow marchers, their friends and families by ignoring the simple act of mask wearing? Or do they not care about those already born and living here?
In the very same paper was a heartbreaking article about a man who spent almost 50 days (50 days!) on a ventilator fighting COVID-19. Though over the worst, he now faces a lifetime of struggle against the long-term effects of the disease.
I would suggest that all the unmasked, pro-life marchers take a good long look at his story, and maybe spend a few moments thinking about how to be good neighbors to those of us already alive.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg