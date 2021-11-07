I am a retired Walla Walla Corps of Engineers employee. I read the U-B editorial on Oct. 26 claiming high concern of flooding if the lower Snake River dams are removed.
The lower Snake River dams do not provide flood control and were never designed for that purpose. The 2002 lower Snake River study by the Corps clearly states this in Section 2: "All four lower Snake River dams are run-of-river facilities. They are not authorized, designed or operated for flood control."
I discussed the article with a long-time resident of the valley of the opposite political persuasion. He agreed with me and said there was never a concern of Snake River flooding. The natural flowing river in the relatively narrow canyon was never a problem. This basic knowledge of the Snake River needs to be public information, so we can make an objective evaluation of the lower Snake River dam removal proposal.
The public Corps reports can be accessed at bit.ly/3wlKKST.
Bill MacDonald
Walla Walla
