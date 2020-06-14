There is racism in America
I am responding to a recent letter published in the U-B stating “There is no racism in America,” in which the author provided the website statista.com. It correctly indicated that for 2019 a greater number of whites (494) were shot by police compared to blacks (258).
However, the resident population of the U.S. by race is 250.14 whites to 43.8 blacks, approximately 2.5 times greater, which translates to 4.94% shootings of blacks compared to 2.58% shootings for whites.
That same website also states that for 2019 “the rate of fatal police shootings among black Americans was much higher than for any other ethnicity.
Another website (mappingpoliceviolence.org) provided the additional statistics: 1) Blacks are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. 2) Blacks are 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed than white people. 3) 99% of killings by police from 2013-2019 have not resulted in officers being charged with a crime.
There is racism in America, and there need to be changes in law enforcement to correct the inequity between races regarding violence.
Marcia Middleton-Kaplan
Walla Walla