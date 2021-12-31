Quite a Christmas present the current administration hopes to give citizens — a $367 billion addition to the federal budget deficit over 10 years. Oops, it seems that figure from the Congressional Budget Office has been revised to $3 trillion with a true cost of Build Back Better at more than $5 trillion!
That debt will pass on to our children, grandchildren and so on for several generations. So much for those currently in power in D. C. being fiscally responsible!
Some may believe that there is such a thing as “free” benefits, but any taxpayer knows better. Those contributing by working and paying taxes are providing the funding.
Jim Davison,
Waitsburg