My husband, Skip, and I first moved to Walla Walla in 1978. It has changed dramatically — primarily for the better.
Our children, Michelle and Jennifer, received a quality education here — thanks to a school board with high standards and concern for taxpayers, students and school employees.
I taught elementary school in Prescott and at Blue Ridge, loving every student of every background. There is no more important role in life than being a parent and no more important job than education.
We view the upcoming school board elections as critically important for the next generation of diverse students. We want success for each and every student, parent, teacher, administrator and classified staff.
In pursuit of that lofty goal, we want our friends and neighbors to know we strongly support current board member Terri Trick to continue to serve on our school board. She has earned your support, and we sincerely hope you will consider casting your vote in the upcoming — and vitally important — election.
Paula Nichols
Walla Walla