Theories on inflation will soon be tested
Modern Monetary Theory says a government that owns the printing press can print as much money as they want and never default.
One of the unintended consequences of MMT could be inflation.
According to Milton Friedman, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon ... produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”
Before the virus, capacity utilization was 77%, the CRB that tracks the demand for raw materials was at a 50-year low, and the M2 velocity was at levels only seen during the Great Depression.
The Fed hasn’t consistently met its own inflation target in 12 years. The only thing the Fed has inflated are asset prices.
If PCE inflation does get too high, with the capacity utilization currently only 64%, we can significantly increase output to handle the “increase in the quantity of money” (from Friedman’s quote) the Fed is printing.
Friedman’s theory on inflation suggests we can continue to practice MMT policies indefinitely.
Fantastic, any economic problems that arise we can just print more money.
However, what if inflation is more specifically caused by a fiat-currency event?
I theorize history indicates that countries that have experienced hyperinflation: Germany, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Argentina, the inflation was caused by an economic depression that caused the local fiat currency to tank.
Prices went up (inflation) because the local currency lost purchasing power. As the economy continued to contract, the currency continued to lose purchasing power and prices moved higher.
In 1970, the dollar index was 120 and fell to 85 by 1979. One could rationally argue that the loss of purchasing power in the dollar was the root cause of the inflation in the 1970s (We went off the gold standard coincidentally in 1971.).
If the current recession drags on, the dollar could precipitously fall, and the U.S. would face its own fiat-currency event, causing inflation due to the loss of purchasing power in the dollar.
If the Fed continued to unlimitedly print with the economy still contracting, which it would, the inflation could escalate.
I hope I’m wrong and that the promoters of MMT are true visionaries and Friedman’s theory on inflation is correct.
The debt problems we had before the virus and any additional post-virus problems can all be easily solved by printing and borrowing more money.
MMT, Friedman’s theory on inflation and my theory on inflation will all be mercilessly tested in the next year.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla