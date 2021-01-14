I always enjoy reading letters from Jerry Votendahl, they’re always so consistently one-sided and with interesting numbers. For example, his U-B letter on Jan. 4 asserts that Biden won only 524 counties to Trump’s 2,497.
Did Jerry actually COUNT those counties? Of course not, he’s just repeating something he’s picked up somewhere else. The fact is that much of what we think we know is not based on our direct experience, it’s based on something we’ve heard or read that originated someplace else, made available by people who may or may not have direct experience with the issue but do have an interest in persuading others of what they happen to believe.
The same thing could be said of the holocaust-deniers, the anti-vaxxers, the voter-fraud purveyors, those who claim we never landed on the moon, the various assassination-theorists....
On almost any issue there are going to be a variety of opinions; if one wants to try to get close to the truth, one probably needs to sample a range of sources.
To try to find truth by only consulting the echo-chamber of like-minded folks is not seeking truth, it’s just looking for corroboration of an opinion already formed. Like Jerry does.
Gerry S. Weber
Walla Walla