The advocates for removing the dams on the Snake River are not telling you the truth.
I remember the devastating floods of 1948. Since then the dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers have greatly reduced the danger of floods like that in 1948.
In an article in “American Legion Magazine” Steve Pettitt gave some false information to Ken Olson. He stated that steelhead are nearly extinct in the Snake River and its tributaries. In October 12-18, 2020 there were 247 steelhead caught in the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers.
John McKern, retired biologist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, states that “fish passage at the lower Snake River dams has been studied and improved over the past 70 years. Most recent information shows that adult spring Chinook and steelhead survive from Ice Harbor Dam to their spawning areas in Idaho at over 99 percent. Juvenile spring/summer Chinook and steelhead survive past each of the four dams at 95% to 98% per dam. It is not these four dams that caused the decline of the salmon and steelhead, it is prodigious overharvest from the 1860s to the late 1900s and loss of habitat from the late 1800s to the 1970s.
“Other dams, mining, agriculture, irrigation diversions, reduced spawning areas above Hell’s Canyon by 65% to 85%. The lower Snake River was not a spawning area historically, but a migration corridor to spawning areas in Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.”
The four dams on the Snake River are critical to the economy in Eastern Washington.
The article in “American Legion Magazine” states that products shipped on the river has declined and the barges are no long necessary for shipping goods up and down the Snake River.
However, in the period from October 2019 to September 2020, 3571.57 tons of material passed through the locks at Ice Harbor Dam both upriver and down river. 1228.37 tons passed through Lower Granite Dam, the highest dam on the Snake.
That takes a lot of truck traffic off the highways to and from the West Coast. It is also much less expensive to ship by barge than truck or rail.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla