Wednesday night, the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless received the Business Showcase Award from the Chamber of Commerce. As the Alliance’s board chairman, I cannot help but reflect on the significant breakthroughs needed in order for that award to be possible.
Four years ago, like almost every community in America, our city had a growing and persistent problem with unsheltered homelessness. People would stake out their storefront, bench or recycling dumpster in the early evening and spend the night on the streets.
Crews would sometimes clean out under bridges or various nooks where illegal camping occurred, but such sweeps only moved the problem from one place to another.
Then a group of inexperienced idealists formed the Alliance for the Homeless in an attempt to respond. To be honest, we didn’t know what we were doing. We found property and began planning for a tiny home village, only to meet deep fear and resistance from neighbors.
When a court case mandated that the city has a legal public place for homeless to sleep at night, a temporary site was chosen at the base of Memorial Golf Course. We now refer to that time as “Camp Chaos.”
But we came out of that encampment experience convinced of three things: 1) We had a significant homeless population; 2) Downtown’s “vibe” was much improved when homeless folks could sleep elsewhere; and 3) A low-barrier shelter needed to be managed in order to be safe.
The result was the Walla Walla Sleeping Center, formed as a partnership of city leaders, community-minded police, the city attorney and Alliance volunteers.
In this past year, the sleeping center with its conestoga huts has been moved to a larger, permanent site. Surplus portable classrooms have been remodeled into office and meeting space, laundry for bedding, restrooms and showers. The office space now includes case management, in partnership with BMAC, for individuals seeking to exit homelessness. The Walla Walla Wine Walk and Wildhorse Foundation funded a mobile shower trailer for outreach.
Although the Alliance is proud of its part in working on Walla Walla’s homeless issues, the story is about much more than one group. From city officials wanting to do something, to a police department trained to de-escalate folks in crisis, to all the other nonprofits and agencies providing services to those in need, to citizens working on solutions instead of blame, it takes a village to positively address human need.
We still have much to do, but we are making progress. Walla Walla is a town that chooses to problem-solve, not hate.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla