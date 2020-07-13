Are you as disappointed with our 5th Congressional District Congresswoman as I? Not once has Cathy McMorris Rodgers had the courage to stand up to Donald Trump and his divisive actions.
It is time to vote for someone who has the courage, who has demonstrated skill in dealing with people of all walks of life, and who will work across party lines to serve us and our country.
It is time to vote for Dave Wilson!
Any successful challenger to McMorris Rodgers must bring all Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans together to defeat her. Democrat Wilson has the best chance in this area to defeat Cathy in a general election.
Wilson will represent us in the broad political center and will build working relationships with all members of Congress.
It is time to put Wilson’s name up against McMorris Rogers in the general election. Vote for Wilson on Aug. 4, and let’s finally get bi-partisanship back, get our government working for us again and get rid of a career politician who has no courage or backbone to stand up for what is right and what is so badly needed in our country today.
Karen Larsen
Spokane