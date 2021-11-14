NBC News recently published an article, “China’s Communist Party wants billionaires to give back in new vision for society.”
One headline shows how inept news reporters have become.
You can’t call a country that has billionaires a communist country.
Rather it’s Japan, the EU, China or the U.S. all these governments, no matter what journalists and academia call them, have one objective: to create money out of thin air and distribute it to a very few via asset price inflation (There’s a huge wealth divide in the U.S. and even a bigger divide in China).
Still referring to these countries as communistic, socialist, or capitalistic is defunct and only serves as a distraction.
Twelve people are members of the Federal Reserve board. These members decide on where interest rates will be, not the so-called free market.
The free market has been taken over by a global-government-central bank oligarchy.
The other three largest central banks, the BOJ (Japan), the ECB (Europe), and the PBOC (China) do exactly the same thing.
Fifty people decide where interest rates will be in a world with 8 billion people.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla
