When the Republicans were the majority party in the U.S. Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell simply refused to consider any legislation that he believed the previous president wouldn’t sign.
McConnell didn’t need the power of the filibuster to block or slow down legislation. Now that the Republicans aren’t in the majority, they want the power of the filibuster to prevent legislation from being considered. They want majority power when they are in the majority, and minority power when they aren’t.
Why does the U-B support this principle? Why is the “tyranny of the minority” to be preferred to “the tyranny of the majority?”
I have often asked this question and never heard or seen an answer.
If the majority leader in the Senate was forced to bring forward legislation proposed by the House, then a filibuster wouldn’t be of value and the Senate would be properly exercising its responsibility to “ponder” and be accountable.
When the majority party can simply refuse to even bring legislation to the Senate for discussion, the filibuster is of no value to the minority.
McConnell knew this and worked it beautifully. Now he can’t do it and wants to hobble the majority with filibustering. The Senate and House make their own rules.
To quote Mr McConnell, “Elections have consequences.” Well, now the Republicans have to live by this fact. The filibuster should be removed.
The Republicans are no longer in power. The only turmoil in public policy that will occur is that public policy will no longer be a “do nothing” policy unless the now former president (he did lose the election) approves.
Let the elected representatives of the people, senators and House members be responsible for voting and do so visibly.
Accountability begins now!
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla