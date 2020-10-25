There are two candidates for Walla Walla Superior Court judge: Brandon Johnson and Mike Mitchell. Both gentleman are good candidates but Mr. Johnson has some attributes that outweigh Mr. Mitchell.
Brandon is 45 years old, Mr. Mitchell will be 67 this month. Brandon has three teenagers at home and lives close by to his aging parents. He has a broad view and understanding of much in the current world right now.
Brandon will have the energy and intense capacity it takes to be a phenomenal judge for many years to come. He is ready with strength and vigor to be a true, powerful and sharp judge that we need in today’s harsh realities.
Brandon’s life experiences as well as his families experiences are far more in line with diverse groups of people when it comes to political, socio-economics and law and order issues.
Brandon comes from two hardworking, blue collar parents; he was the first in his family to graduate from college, and at the top of his class I might add. He became an attorney because he wanted to help people and found out he is quite good at it.
He is no elitist and doesn’t come with a legacy attachment. He has a servant’s heart and could be a true, long-lasting servant of our courts.
Brandon does, however, have trial experience in Walla Walla, Benton/Franklin and Yakima counties. He’s a master at mediating and has over 500 cases since 2015.
According to the county clerk, while both candidates were in private practice as litigators from 2010-2014, Brandon was “counsel of record” on 250 cases and Mitchell only 129 cases.
Brandon not only has the dedication, commitment, high intelligence, and justice for everyone, but he also has the broad experience it takes to be the fairest of judges.
My husband and I were on a committee with Brandon and couldn’t have been more impressed with his calm manner and sound counsel advice. Brandon is the right choice, at the right age for our next Superior Court judge. We ask you to consider a vote for him as a true winner for our community.
Renee Krivoshein
Walla Walla