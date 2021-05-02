Those in the most vulnerable age group are leading the way in getting their shots.
More than 75% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than two-thirds are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths associated with people 65 and older have been declining rapidly while those same numbers for younger people have been increasing.
These trends among older residents are good news regarding the power of vaccination. Our parents and grandparents are choosing life over politics.
Jack Gisler
College Place