Sadly, most current Republican leaders have become Donald Trump toadies and are purposely trying to take this country toward autocracy. Their frenzy for power has made them cowards. They fear the most amoral, pathological lying man in American political history.
Trump is a dictator-wannabe with a god-complex. He knowingly lied about, and even mocked, the deadly severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and is complicit in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. He joyfully orchestrated and watched the Jan. 6 insurrection. Reasonably thinking people might question such a man’s fitness for leadership.
On the same ballots which elected scores of Republicans to state and national positions, Trump lost. The votes were counted over and over and over. There was no fraud.
Increasingly devoid of integrity, courage and any sense of right and wrong, Republican leaders have chosen to double down on Trump’s lies. They demand their constituents scoff at what their eyes and ears are telling them.
Once grand, the GOP is no more. Without truth there is no credibility. None. The election was not stolen.
As Grandpa McCoy often opined, “I’ve had my say."
Gerald Steinauer
Walla Walla
