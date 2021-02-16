To get through the years 2017-2020, I imagined and reimagined the nightmare in Washington, D.C., as a casino with a theme of the mythic Roman Underworld.
An unhealthy pink man with attempted hair rants like a Miles Gloriosus, bragging about imaginary or exaggerated feats. Most listeners are tired of his endless boasts and putdowns, but many but are hypnotized by him nonetheless and will do whatever he asks.
Whenever the disenchanted try to walk away, he orders them back. They answer, “We don’t know you,” just as he had often said that he had forgotten them, especially if he had at one time appointed them, but they hadn’t said “yes” every time.
The “chosen” are cordoned into a little corral, and even if they object to what the strutting rodomontade, puffed and pink in front of them, says and does, they are sworn to silence by a thin bespectacled bouncer, who secretly hates also what the braggart utters but who quietly plots for his own gain by keeping up appearances.
Many people with good ideas are kept outside the roped off area. Their truth and concerns are ignored, like those of Cassandra, the seer cursed in The Aenead who can foretell the future but is never believed.
Unmasked people in red hats serve customers pizza with no crust, no sauce, no cheese, and no toppings. The servers offer Kool-Aid that’s been laced with an addictive, poisonous sweetener.
Several games are pointed out, but not the out-of-order Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt games that have been shoved into an unlighted corner, reminders of diversity and far-sighted values those presidents once protected. More anger than sounds of fun echo through the halls.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla