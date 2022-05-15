Justice Alito must have missed the memo declaring what had been obvious for generations. Criminalizing abortion was chosen as a show policy, one selected to attract a segment of voters, but never intended to become law.
For decades, Republicans, when in both minority and majority, dolefully bemoaned their inability to criminalize abortion, positioning themselves on a presumptive “God’s side” to attract fundamentalist voters. Fetuses never were supposed to actually be recognized as people, but to just play their fictional role of unfortunate victims.
Enforcement complications were recognized as rife should maybe babies be granted rights superior to their actual mothers’.
What other rights, privileges, and paradoxes might naturally follow from granting the unborn such radical powers? Could corporations — which some insisted are people, too — follow suit to gain advantages no mere human could attain?
Criminalizing abortion has proven almost as popular as herpes. It remains a political third rail, one properly avoided.
Should the Supreme Court act to undo Roe after 50 precedent years, voters will rightfully reprimand those who baited them into acting. Unjust laws undermine justice and beggar enforcement. Justice can’t come from granting prospective mothers second class citizenship.
David A. Schmaltz,
Walla Walla