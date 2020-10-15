While Aaron Burr and his friend Army Lt. Phillip Nolan were tried for treason in 1807, Nolan testified, “I wish I may never hear of the United States again!”
The judge sentenced the young lieutenant to spend the rest of his life on Navy ships, and ordered that none of the crews could ever mention the United States. Whenever his ship was returning to its home port, Nolan was transferred to an outgoing vessel; he died on the USS Levant in 1863.
Edward Hale published this short story in 1863.
Donald Trump does not care for the USA or for the planet on which he lives; he does not protect Earth’s people, air, water or wildlife. By canceling U.S. participation in the Paris climate agreement, he increased death due to climate change around the world now and in future generations.
Fossil fuel emissions lead not only to a hotter planet but also to ocean acidification and rising sea level, endangering people and food supplies. Deadly tropical storms and forest fires are increasing.
By ignoring science, he multiplied illness and mortality from the coronavirus pandemic. With one notable exception, he has insulted not only many world leaders and U.S. veterans but also countless people of different races, genders, religions and political parties.
He cares only about himself and money.
Trump’s dislike of Earth is not fiction; he is a man without a planet. We need a president who loves our country and will be a wise steward of Earth.
Bob Carson
Walla Walla