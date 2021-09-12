Walla Walla experienced scorching heat of 115 degrees on two unusual June days, Monday, June 28 and, Tuesday, June 29. In the words of Dr. Seuss' Lorax as he pleaded for the trees: “They cannot transpire at that temperature.”
After June 28 and 29, the summer heat continued. Tree tops fried in a heat dome. The Lorax might have spoken for the trees by saying, “The forest fires 30 miles east of Walla Walla created a smoke dome, adding to the heat affect from the green house effect. Our lovely Pioneer Park, with some 100-year-old London Plane Sycamores, now has tree tops that are bone dry and are tinderboxes.”
May the Lorax weigh in on a management plan? When the winds come with their pounding forces, breaking off branches, endangering lives and falling into home owners’ yards; wouldn’t it be tender-conscienced, if the city of Walla Walla would provide pick up services?
Like fall leaf pick up, tree branch pickup and removal should be free. Unless someone cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.
Pamela McBride
Walla Walla
