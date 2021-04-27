This is in reference to the article in Thursday’s U-B, “Washington House passes capital gains tax.” Our state constitution prohibits the imposition of an income tax, but the political left claims that a tax on capital gain is not a tax on income.
Try telling that to the IRS.
But the left claims that their tax on capital gain is an excise tax and not a tax on income. However, they have a problem with this canard, vis-à-vis excise taxes are uniform and not graduated like their capital gains tax.
Do thoughts like this make me a bad person?
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla