On Sunday, May 30, the U-B ran a lengthy Associated Press article "What’s the Senate filibuster and why change it?"
Included was a Senate chamber photo a caption reading: "Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., waves as he leaves the Senate chamber at end of his 24 hour, 18 minute filibuster against The Civil Rights Act on Aug. 29, 1957."
Wrong! He was then a member of the Democratic Party and former Democratic governor of South Carolina. Details and time frames matter. He did join the Republican Party in 1964 per Wikipedia.
By the same source, it is also interesting to note that the Civil Rights Act of 1957, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were each passed in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate chambers with a much higher percentage of Republican "yea" votes than the percentage of Democrat "yea" votes.
Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.V., contributed 14 hours to the Senate Democrat-led 54-day filibuster of the proposed Civil Rights Act of 1964. No mention of that. Hmm.
I am no fan of the late Sen. Thurmond, but the article appears deliberately misleading, and this newspaper should have caught it before printing! Why are only letters to the editor screened?
Greg Hoffman
Walla Walla