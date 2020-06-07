The world is on fire. Maybe not literally, but to many that’s how it feels. Everywhere people are being tear-gassed, stores are being looted, and innocent black people are dying.
All the while, the country is still shut down due to a pandemic that has claimed over 100,000 lives. Due to the ever-looming threat of COVID-19, large group protests don’t seem like the smartest idea, so why are they still being held?
Look no further than your local Union-Bulletin to find answers.
On Sunday, May 31, a peaceful protest happened in downtown Walla Walla in support of Black Lives Matter and in response to the death of George Floyd. The protest in Walla Walla may have looked different than those in major cities, but it was important nonetheless.
As a person who has lived here my whole life, I understand that this is a conservative area where the usual response to "Black Lives Matter” is “All Lives Matter,” but it was still disheartening to see that the only attention that this protest got from the Union-Bulletin was a measly nine pictures and a three-sentence blip.
Why is this so upsetting? Because on May 9, people gathered in downtown Walla Walla to demand that the economy reopens. This protest, which had mainly white participants, received a lot of attention from the Union-Bulletin with an article that takes four minutes to read according to its website; it has comments from Walla Walla City Council members, information on the organizer, details about signs from the protest and even details about the flag of a right-wing organization that was there.
Where was this information on the protest that took place last Sunday?
The people who attended the rally on May 9 risked getting sick to protest an order that was put in place to protect people’s lives, and they got a long article in the local newspaper; however, people who came together on Sunday and risked getting sick to protest the senseless violence against a group of people who have been being harmed and oppressed for over 400 years got less than a traditional paragraph.
This is why everyone, including me, is angry. For too long, the black community has been ignored all across America. The gross disparity in the coverage of these two different causes is the perfect example of this.
Walla Walla can do better.
Kaitlynne Jensen
Milton-Freewater