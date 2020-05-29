My cap is off to U-B sportswriter Jim Buchan for his personal experiences regarding one of the finest Yankees to take right field: Roger Maris!
I had a similar experience in 1968, when my Tigers took the 7th game of the World Series from the Cardinals. I was in graduate school then, and two classmates joined me to attend that game, paying $4 for "standing room only" as high up as you could go on the first base side of County Stadium.
My Tigers won that game (not that Maris and his Cardinals didn't deserve another World Series title) largely on the basis of a misjudged ball to the outfield, but that isn't the focus of my letter.
I had followed the Maris/Mantle run for Babe Ruth's record in 1961 as a senior in high school, and am still captivated by the stories surrounding that chapter of Major League Baseball history.
As a result, whenever I head "back East" to visit family and relatives I take the Northern route through Fargo to stop and pay my respects at the minimalist Roger Maris museum, tucked into a strip mall off the Interstate. The first time I visited there I stopped at a souvenir shop on a lower level and purchased a T-shirt (now fairly tattered) that proclaims: "The Record is Still 61." That has become my mantra for Major League Baseball, in spite of my loyalty to the Tigers. I still wear it proudly, in the hopes that the Hall of Fame will wake up and recognize the quiet (and now silent) right fielder whose silhouette it displays.
I appreciate Jim for bringing this marvelous athlete to our attention again — and, yes! The record is still 61!
John Junke
Walla Walla