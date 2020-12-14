In 1987 Alan Greenspan replaced Paul Volcker as the chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Fed funds rate was 6.47%.
In 2006 Ben Bernanke replaced Greenspan. The FFR was 4.48%. In 2014 Janet Yellen replaced Bernanke. The FFR was 0.07%. In 2018 Jerome Powell replaced Yellen. The FFR was 1.42%.
The FFR is currently 0.09%.
Everyone loves the fact that the Fed has made money cheaper and cheaper for the past 33 years.
A lot of us have enjoyed recklessly spending the $275 trillion of global debt we’ve created thanks to the Fed’s cheap-money policies. Especially when you think about the fact that those who enjoyed most of it, don’t have to concern themselves with how all the debt will be paid back. That responsibility will fall on duped future generations — your children.
If the Fed consistently cuts rates more than it hikes rates, which the Fed has done. Eventually, the Fed renders itself impotent, which the Fed has done.
The Fed repeatedly talks about doing whatever it takes. Regardless of what FOMC members tout with the full support of the media: inflation targeting, forward guidance or negative interest rates, the Fed’s primary monetary tools are manipulation of interest rates and the yield curve and quantitative easing.
With the Fed funds rate 0.09% the Fed’s capacity to manipulate interest rates and the yield curve are extremely limited.
That leaves the Fed with QE that has been proven to inflate asset prices increasing the wealth divide as opposed to stimulating a productive, balanced economy.
The Fed has backed itself into a corner.
FOMC members recently started talking about climate change, racism and wealth inequality.
Why the diversion from yakking exclusively about their two mandates full employment and stable prices?
The Fed rarely discussed these social-economic issues before, why now? The Fed is talking about these issues because they want to distract you from the fact that the Fed has rendered itself powerless.
Additionally, the Fed has persistently pleaded for more spending by big government, hoping to take the focus off the Fed and put the limelight and more responsibility on the President and Congress.
The credulous and unknowledgeable news media staff are suckers for the Fed’s distraction ploy.
When this one-world, collaborative, central bank Ponzi scheme blows up, the Fed will be ready to blame everyone else, but themselves.
It begs the question what’s going to happen when the economy faces another downturn or crisis when the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy arsenal is all talk.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla