When was the last time we had stagflation? It was in 2008.
In 2008, we were in recession, the inflation was over twice the Fed’s target of 2%, and oil was $145, which is higher than it is now.
We had stagnation and inflation at the same time, also known as stagflation.
The Fed’s decision then was to cut rates all the way to zero (the exact opposite of what they did attempting to fight the stagflation in the 1970s), and when there weren’t enough buyers for our Treasuries, the Fed started buying Treasuries themselves (quantitative easing).
The Fed’s decision was to fight the stagnation part and worry about the inflation later.
By March of 2009, the S&P 500 lost 56%, average house prices fell 25%, financial leverage collapsed, we had a global financial crisis, we had a Great Recession and the CPI fell to -2%.
Bernanke, the Fed chairman, was Time’s 2009 Person of the Year. Are you joking or what?
The Federal Reserve repeatedly ends up making our financial situation worse, but somehow always gets away with blaming everyone else when their master plan falls apart.
Right now the Federal Reserve’s master plan is again falling apart.