The endless discussions about the electoral system as embodied in Article 2, Section 1, paragraphs 2-3 as amended on Amendment 12 (1804) seem to refuse to understand that no matter how it is adjusted, it cannot be deemed to be “fair” in any sense of the word.
Essentially, each state chooses a certain number of electors (no qualifications or restrictions are given) who will vote for the offices of president and vice-president. The number depends on population. Clearly, the founders did not want universal suffrage.
This system declares that citizens (as finally defined by Amendment 14, 1868) do not have the right to choose their president, the Cabinet and the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court all of whom are “chosen” by the president.
Various political writers have written as to why this parliamentary style was chosen, some claiming that it prevents the “tyranny of the Majority.” Why? Is a “tyranny of the Minority” to be preferred?
Federal elections often have multiple parties fielding candidates. By virtue of decisions made by the states during the late 19th century, in 48 of 50 states, whoever wins the popular vote receives all the electoral votes. This enables a candidate with fewer popular votes to win.
The consequence of this has been analyzed in excruciating detail. A variety of other means of allocating electoral votes have been suggested. Some fundamental conclusions apply to all the variations. If the changes are/are not adopted universally, many states will lose influence. If any competing process is/is not adopted universally, many states will lose influence.
The reason for the above paragraph is Arrow’s Theorem: In an election involving three or more choices, there is no voting system that will be “fair” in a very well-defined sense of “fair.” The theorem was proved in the mid 20th century. Many suggestions (e.g., ranked voting) for allocating votes have been proposed, such as the one recently discussed in the U-B’s opinion column. All are faulty for a variety of reasons. The U-B’s idea, allocate electoral votes by congressional district, is extremely dangerous as is well known; it is not “fair” in any sense, and it encourages gerrymandering of the districts by the state legislature.
One rule should be followed by anyone suggesting a way to allocate votes. Using data from recent elections, simulate the effect of the allocation. You will be amazed.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla