In response to the letter to the editor from Dorothy Stedding: Hypocrite Democrats are dramatically calling out Republicans planning to object to the certification of Joe Biden by the Electoral College in spite of the fact that they have been doing it for years! They’ve spent the last four years whining about President Trump, and now this.
The last three times a Republican was elected President ‚ Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 — Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states won by the GOP nominee.
So please, tell me what disciplinary actions did those Democrats face? None! Did their actions threaten our democracy? No? Then why is it that when a Republican does exactly what they did, is it such a travesty?
Speaking of hypocrisy, the “mostly peaceful” protests last summer did over a billion dollars in damage, killed 25 people and terrorized thousands. Yet the Democrats praised those riots and even raised money to bail protesters out of jail!
I guess if the Democrats didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.
Larry Wright
Walla Walla