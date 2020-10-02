A letter last month from Al Van Cleave claims that “(President) Trump and his followers are systematically destroying the principles on which this country was founded.” Let’s look at the facts.
The principals and policies put forward by Republicans are rooted in an understanding of human natural law, natural rights, moral order and the experience of self rule. Our republic’s founding principles are embodied by our Constitution and Bill of Rights which Republicans revere and praise.
Republicans believe and hold fast to the principles found in these original documents and believe they do not change with modern societal changes. They maintain a strict constitutional interpretation of the law.
Democrats on the other hand have consistently vocalized their view that America is an evil nation with foundational systemic racism. President Obama stated, “We will fundamentally change America.” Today, many Democrat leaders are saying, we need to re-imagine America.
Democrats discredit the Constitution saying it is old fashioned and out of date and they select Supreme Court justices who interpret law, not as our founders intended but rather, as if the Constitution changes with modern times and personal and political opinions. Democrats attack American pride and try to rewrite American history with removal of historic statues. Democrats support those who disrespect our flag, pledge and national anthem.
Our inalienable rights protect life. Democrats promote euthanasia and abortion, consequentially killing the aged and millions of babies eliminating their right to life. Democrats erode liberty by limiting free speech and religious expression with cancel culture. They recently denied protection to individuals and businesses from riots in multiple Democrat-controlled cities destroying their pursuit of happiness.
America’s original founders embraced moral values and principles that the new socialist democrats no longer supports. Democrats support explicit school sex education, obscenity and pornography in social media and film. Democrats grant special rights for those claiming gender identity treating their behavior as normal, natural and healthy. The Constitution already guarantees equal rights to all.
Contrary to a limited government our founders desired, Democrats want a big, socialistic controlling government through higher taxes, re-distribution of income and wealth, burdensome regulations, free entitlements, open borders, reduced military, sanctuary cities, elimination of voter ID and Second Amendment freedoms.
This is no longer your grandparents’ Democrat Party. The facts show Democrats have and will continue eroding our founding principles, destroying the America we cherish.
Richard Parker
Walla Walla