The problem with recognizing historically significant trends as they occur is that they occur gradually. Nazism today is recognized for the end results of its development, but Germans living through those times were gradually numbed to each new outrage by the preceding but lesser outrages until it was too late or too risky to oppose.
The United States has been undergoing a process of desensitization to outrageous rhetoric since the late 1980s with the advent of “hate talk” radio. Additionally, FOX News came on the scene and used the same playbook as every other demagogue in history: Convince their followers they are all victims of “the other” and present themselves as the only solution while making scapegoats of the most vulnerable in society.
Republicans were perfectly happy to take a gradual approach to exploitation of the toxic culture being created until Donald Trump co-opted everything by boldly stating what had only been intimated before. He established credibility with the base by being the “Birther-in-Chief,” an overtly racist ploy and lie.
Trump started his official run by announcing that Mexico was sending murders and rapists and maybe a few fine people to this country. He seized for himself the atmosphere of fear and hate it had taken decades to generate.
At first, many Republicans denounced him but they misread their base and have been forced to support him because it was too late to rein in what they had helped to create. It might be said that racism has become such an entrenched part of American culture that opposing it is seen as un-American.
Hence, when the Democrats in the House of Representatives finally found the courage to challenge Trump because four of their own were attacked, Republicans were outraged that Democrats had “broken the decorum of the House. They ignored the destruction of civil political discourse, a tactic from which they have benefited for years. Also, if FCC regulated radio or TV stations were to broadcast restricted language used by Trump without bleeping it, they could be fined; and, if employees or employers used the words “go back to where you came from” with regard to minority or immigrant personnel, they could be fined or fired.
It is encouraging that some principled and courageous Republicans are finally waking up and asking themselves, “Where is Trump taking us?” I hope everyone will soon be asking themselves the same question.
Rodger Stevens
College Place