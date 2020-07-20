Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this country has faced many crises, but has been able to survive due to a great American spirit, Yankee ingenuity, a working labor force, along with productive businesses and industries.
Today we are witnessing a twofold growing malignancy that has permeated throughout the country from shore to shore. I am referring to the unpredictable, draconian coronavirus, a severely fractured economy, along with the disrespect of the police resulting in the total breakdown in law and order, the results of which we are now seeing in many of our larger cities.
Fair-minded individuals do not deny the constitutional right for peaceful public gatherings, involving protests, and freely acknowledge the fact that Black lives do matter.
However, there are menacing, opaque, well organized, well-funded forces behind the scenes, with an agenda to destroy America, our civil rights, our culture, and peaceful co-existence. These are groups the likes of Antifa, BLM Inc., MRFF etc. that appear out of nowhere to fan the flames of what starts out to be a supposed peaceful demonstration, albeit, under an often mislead banner of “Black Lives Matter.”
Sadly, once these maniacal left-wing agitators infiltrate the demonstrations, it becomes nothing but chaos, with uncontrolled rioting, looting, and private property damage.
Even though Walla Walla is a stones throw from the crazies in Seattle; the ongoing demonstrations at First Avenue and Main Street here in Walla Walla have been peaceful, and the participants are to be commended for the disciplined wearing of masks. For the most part the crowd appears to be made up of young people. It would be interesting to know; do they really have a deep-rooted emotion to the signs they are carrying or is their motivation simply a summer activity to fill idle time due to school closing. Regardless of their thinking, possibly this can result in a summer school civics lesson with actual first hand participation in the First Amendment rights of the Constitution.
Whatever the reason, they must be forever vigilant to insure they are not infiltrated and used as unwitting pawns by the fore-mentioned radical left wing, paid imposters.
Lastly of major concern is the apparent silence of the Whitman Board of Trustees regarding the damage done to the reputation of the college its members represent. An institution that is known for its high academic achievers. I am referring to the incoherent anti-police rambling, by current President Kathleen Murray, reminiscent of the left-wing anti police utterance heard throughout the country. I must ask; are we to assume this is to be the new mission statement for a prestigious college with an outstanding history of alumni that have gone on to leadership positions on a national scale, in both the private sector as well as in government?
Daryl Schreiner
College Place