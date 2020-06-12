This letter is in regards to the letter in the U-B that appeared on June 8 penned by Larry Wright, the heading of which is "We need to come together," which I read because I believe we do need to come together.
Unfortunately Mr. Wright has not furthered the cause of America coming together by the retelling of misrepresentation of facts. He source appears to be Stastisa.com, which is not a reliable source of information.
While it is statistically true that more white people are killed by police than African Americans, it is the percentage that tell the real truth. If you look at the facts, this country is comprised of 60.4% whites and 12.7% blacks and herein lies the facts Mr. Wright, that statistically more blacks are killed by police.
He also says that there is no mass incarceration of blacks in this country, which by the way has the largest incarceration rate in the world (surpassing Russia), and that is blatantly false as well. Black men and women are incarcerated at a rate that surpasses all other races with sentences exceeding one year, according to the Bureau of Statistics.
The anti-drug laws in the U.S. have played a huge role in this and it is more than just anecdotal reports that show that drug arrests for blacks reflects greater use of drugs. Self-reported drug use shows that white, blacks and Hispanics have similar issues with drug use, we just incarcerate blacks at a higher rate.
The problems of race inequality are very real; blacks are much more likely to have less educational opportunities, less likely to have food security, more likely to die from treatable disease and more likely to be incarcerated and for longer sentences.
Mr. Wright's refusal to accept these facts is reflective of the problem we have now. Refusal to accept that we have done a very poor job at being a Christian nation, at treating others as we would be treated, at acknowledging our wrong doings and making it right, at seeing that we are responsible for the safety and well-being of all Americans will only further the division that exists in this country.
The color of one's skin is relevant and the inability to see that is the real problem.
Nadean Pulfer
Walla Walla