Many Americans have been characterized as being a frightened people during this pandemic. Yet, overwhelmingly, the majority of Americans geared themselves for the duration no matter how deadly or extensively the virus plagued us.
They helped others who were stricken. They pitched in to develop hospital equipment that was so desperately needed because of our failure to plan ahead.
There were a few Americans who were so frightened they reacted in an unAmerican fashion.
They called upon fellow citizens to ignore governmental decrees. They paraded around with automatic rifles to back up their fears. Some even injected themselves with poisonous fluids instead of following proven scientific methods to prevent the spread of the virus.
They had even approved the Trump administration for eliminating programs and materials designed by previous administrations to counter-act a pandemic. And these frightened people descended from our greatest generation.
Today, these people that supported Trump were defeated in the 2020 election. The world will soon recognize that the American people will once again solve any problem they face. They will do so because, as Americans, they never lost faith in their country, their institutions, or themselves.
So long as Americans breathe the fresh clean air of freedom, so long will they continue to lead the world.
L. Robert Evans
College Place