I am a non-drinking alcoholic. For those of you struggling with addiction, I understand your struggle, and I feel your pain.
Early in my life, I must have read a sign “drink Canada Dry,” and I tried! For decades I considered myself simply a "social drinker." I felt justified hiding behind that mask since I reasoned I was in good company.
To those I may have offended because of my insobriety, I am sorry. To those of you who need help and support, support groups are available. One day at a time.
And, if you stick with it, you may discover years will greet you with a clarity the likes of which you never knew existed.
In those moments of lucidity, may you discover that loving kindness, compassion, charity and friendship are the greatest gifts you can give to others, not just during this festive time of the year but for everyday of your life.
These intangibles, when put into action, might represent the true meaning of Christmas. In grateful humility I have come to realize that the Christmas spirit is not what you drink.
Michael David Johnson,
Walla Walla