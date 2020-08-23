Alas, another letter about yard sign vandalism.
At first, I too, thought it might be those pesky left-wing, socialist, tree-hugging, granola-munching Democrats. The county is full of them. Heck, there must be six or seven of them.
Then, after binge watching CSI, SVU and old Perry Mason re-runs, I came up with a better list of suspects. It could have been a disgruntled Republican. Hard to believe, I know. Maybe an ex-wife of Trump? How bout a porn star or former Playboy bunny? Nah, they got paid too much to destroy signs.
Could be a former student from Trump University? Or maybe it was someone who had the audacious gall to disagree with “the chosen one” and got fired or had to quit. So it could be: David Shulkin, HR McMaster, Rex Tillerson, John McEntee, Gary Cohn, Hope Hicks, Rob Porter, Dina Powell, Tom Price, Steve Bannon, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, James Comey, John Bolton, Sally Yates, or James Mattis?
Why not someone convicted, like Mike Flynn, Michael Cohn, Roger Stone, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort or George Papadopoulos? There’s more, but I’m limited to 400 words, not 400 pages.
But the prime suspect (drum roll) might be someone just sick of the clutter. Because since the dawn of yard signs, not one single person has ever decided to vote based on a yard sign. I can’t imagine anyone dumb enough to admit to it.
Sadly, yard signs are all about the ego of the yard owner. It shouts out, “Hey, look who I’m voting for.”
It’s your right, but no one really cares. Just vote, the rest is clutter.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla