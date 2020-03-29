My country, the United States of America, along with Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic — and the best travel agent in the world, Johnna at World Wide Travel — brought me home from England.
The 500-seat plane had 55 passengers. The flight from New York to Seattle had 20. I was the oldest person on the planes and in the airports (almost 78).
I was in England to celebrate the 101 birthday of my mother. Return flights were canceled. Johnna went to work. It was scary. Twenty-five emails later I had a flight home.
I was treated as if I was an important person — I’m not. Everyone I encountered was professional, kind and caring. I’m quarantined for 14 days.
I have 14 days to read and watch TV and talk to friends on the phone. I have days to reflect and pray and give thanks for all the people who stepped up to get me home.
I have days to thank God for watching over me. And I’m grateful for FaceTime so my husband and family and friends could be with me several times a day.
I’m home, in Walla Walla. I’m home.
Karen Morton
Walla Walla