According to Education Week, on February 27, 2020, the first school shut down because of COVID-19. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic; and by March 25, 2020, all U.S. public schools were closed. Everyone has felt the strain the past year has placed on our shoulders.
Despite all of the hardship and heartbreak, the pandemic has revealed that heroes are with us. They might not wear fancy capes, but they’re still present, saving the world each day by helping others and showing kindness. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, librarians and teachers are just a few. All are working late nights or long hours for the benefit of our community. They have persevered through these tough times with a smile behind their mask.
Kudos for your hard and selfless work. Please know that you are doing a great job and your efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Next time you see one of our local heroes, remember to thank them for all of their hard work.
Carly Newton
Walla Walla