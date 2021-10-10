I am writing this letter to invite you to vote for Terri Trick in the upcoming school board election. Terri has been a friend of mine for many years and has always been a person of integrity and thoughtfulness.
Terri has served on the school board for the past 3 years during which time she has collaborated with fellow board members to direct our schools through some very difficult times. Terri brings to her position on the board the experience of having been an instructor at WWCC for more than 20 years. She is fully informed on the current projects that the school board is working on, and it makes good sense to view her knowledge and experience as an asset for the coming years.
I know that Terri is not a knee jerk responder to issues. She will make decisions based on what is best for students in the present and the future, not based on political pressures.
Please join me in re-electing Terri Trick to this important position.
Chris Howard
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.