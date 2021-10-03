Terri Trick has been a good friend and colleague of mine for more than 20 years.
As an instructor in the Transitional Studies Department of Walla Walla Community College, she was committed to helping her students. Terri's more than 20 years of teaching experience makes her an effective school board member. She understands the needs of students and the commitment it takes of teachers, staff and administration to help students achieve success.
In addition, Terri has proven her ability to collaborate with others. She demonstrated this at WWCC as she served on many college committees and worked collaboratively with instructors from various college departments on projects to promote student success. As well, she has worked as part of a team with other board members and the superintendent on the school board.
Finally, because of Terri's familiarity with actions the school board is working on and the resources the district needs to serve its students effectively, her presence on the school board is an asset.
Vote to re-elect Terri Trick.
Ann Bogard
Walla Walla
